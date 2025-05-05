Residential complex New Berkeley Residences with a swimming pool and a park, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

The Berkeley is a project, combining comfort and attention to details, specific to a luxury hotel, with coziness of your home. The complex is situated in the heart of the parkland, reminding of the famous New York Central Park and Hyde Park in London. So, naturality will become an integral part of your life. The Berkeley consists of fully furnished studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms (totally 166 apartments are available). Warm colors, soft lighting, natural textures, and wealth of plants - all these create the atmosphere of serenity.

Features:

The Lounge (luminous and spacious area for recreation and communication)

Gy

Swimming pool

Solarium

Kids' play room

Fully furnished apartments

High-quality appliances

Park

Instalments (50/50):

20% - immediately upon SPA signing

10% - in half a year after SPA signing

10% - third payment (at the stage of construction 40%)

10% - fourth payment (at the stage of construction 50%)

50% - completion (3rd quarter of 2026)

Facilities and equipment in the house

All furniture and appliances by the world's leading brands, such as: Blum & Salice (Austria), EGGER (Germany), Pianca & Snaidero (Italy), Bagno Design (Italy), Ilavio (Greece), Bosch (Germany).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to convenient location Dubai Hills provides easy access to: