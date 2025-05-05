  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Berkeley Residences with a swimming pool and a park, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Berkeley Residences with a swimming pool and a park, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$523,826
14/04/2025
$521,532
13/04/2025
$521,838
12/04/2025
$523,786
11/04/2025
$535,621
10/04/2025
$537,804
09/04/2025
$540,510
08/04/2025
$540,172
06/04/2025
$540,488
05/04/2025
$535,564
04/04/2025
$542,724
03/04/2025
$548,743
02/04/2025
$547,586
01/04/2025
$546,349
30/03/2025
$544,668
29/03/2025
$548,741
28/03/2025
$550,744
27/03/2025
$548,815
26/03/2025
$548,471
25/03/2025
$546,598
24/03/2025
$544,748
;
12
Media Media
ID: 19902
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2376039
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The Berkeley is a project, combining comfort and attention to details, specific to a luxury hotel, with coziness of your home. The complex is situated in the heart of the parkland, reminding of the famous New York Central Park and Hyde Park in London. So, naturality will become an integral part of your life. The Berkeley consists of fully furnished studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms (totally 166 apartments are available). Warm colors, soft lighting, natural textures, and wealth of plants - all these create the atmosphere of serenity.

Features:

  • The Lounge (luminous and spacious area for recreation and communication)
  • Gy
  • Swimming pool
  • Solarium
  • Kids' play room
  • Fully furnished apartments
  • High-quality appliances
  Park

Instalments (50/50):

20% - immediately upon SPA signing

10% - in half a year after SPA signing

10% - third payment (at the stage of construction 40%)

10% - fourth payment (at the stage of construction 50%)

50% - completion (3rd quarter of 2026)

Facilities and equipment in the house

All furniture and appliances by the world's leading brands, such as: Blum & Salice (Austria), EGGER (Germany), Pianca & Snaidero (Italy), Bagno Design (Italy), Ilavio (Greece), Bosch (Germany).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to convenient location Dubai Hills provides easy access to:

  • Downtown Dubai – 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina – 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 minutes
  • Expo City – 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

