  3. Residential complex REEF 998

Residential complex REEF 998

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$205,000
$5,256/m²
ID: 33035
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

This is an exclusive project headed with innovation that sets a new standard of urban living with its state of the art climate-controlled sunken balcony, being one of three buildings in the world offering this patented technology.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 39.0
Price per m², USD 5,641
Apartment price, USD 220,000

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
