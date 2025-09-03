Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Raion
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

сommercial property
1189
restaurants
6
hotels
8
offices
44
Show more
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacture 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Strong house in the "Golden Triangle" with a full package of documents (house and land), Wid…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 635 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 635 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 40
Area 635 m²
Number of floors 2
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go