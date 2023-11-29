UAE
Realting.com
Ukraine
Commercial
Odeskiy rayon
Commercial real estate in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine
Tairove Settlement Council
29
Nerubayska silska rada
14
Molodizhne Rural Council
6
Velykodolynske
3
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
3
106 properties total found
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
55 m²
€43,612
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
25 m²
€20,898
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
47 m²
€29,075
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
€27,258
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
20 m²
€11,812
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
32 m²
€26,349
Commercial
Khlibodarske, Ukraine
1 100 m²
€2,73M
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
160 m²
€154,460
Commercial
Avanhard, Ukraine
180 m²
€316,188
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
52 m²
€49,972
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
86 m²
16327. I will sell non-residential premises 86 microns. Closed Protecte…
€74,504
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
6 200 m²
16256 Station Usatovo for sale. Plot of 6 hectares. On the territory th…
€3,63M
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
6 200 m²
151936 The existing Odessa-Usatovo-Oround Road-Kievskoye Shosse is for …
€3,63M
Commercial
Avanhard, Ukraine
15218 Land for sale on the street. bypass road, next to the Two Pillars…
€363,435
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
14701 Selling commercial premises for 38 sq.m. to Tairov. With a separa…
€27,258
Commercial
Avanhard, Ukraine
90 m²
14087 Spacious business space for sale in the Austrian residential comp…
€45,429
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 633 m²
13946 Mansion for sale in Sauvignon-2. Private school business option, …
€1,95M
Commercial
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
9328. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Cold Balkans. The total…
€126,294
Commercial
Vyhoda, Ukraine
2 482 m²
€372,521
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
1 700 m²
12743. Object with facade on the Odessa-South road, location with sea v…
€563,324
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
11733. In Tsarskoye Selo - 2 on Alexandrovskaya \ pr - t Zhukova, for s…
€83,590
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
51 m²
10515 Sale of a beauty salon. The total area of 51 square meters. The c…
€49,972
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
10342. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
€449,751
Commercial
Prylymanske, Ukraine
10326. . . We offer a plot of land for sale in Prilimansky. The total a…
€140,831
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
10314. . . We offer a land for sale in Fontanka. The total area of 4.7 …
€745,041
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
€254,404
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 100 m²
10144. . . We offer for sale a new, separately standing, 2-storey build…
€599,667
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
10120. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the village of Burlachy Bal…
€227,147
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
10123. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
€190,803
Commercial
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
3 156 m²
10025. . . We offer a real estate complex in Sukhoi Liman for sale. The…
€345,263
