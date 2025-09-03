Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

Hotel 1 462 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 1 462 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Area 1 462 m²
The site on the sea near the village council. All communications on the facade. The sea is 5…
Price on request
Hotel 450 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 450 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-storey house with a covered arbor and a full-fledged summer kitchen, a guest house (room…
Price on request
Hotel 2 720 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 2 720 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 66
Area 2 720 m²
1st Fontanka. The first floor: a kitchen-living room with access to a terrace, a living room…
Price on request
Hotel 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
The plot for 13st large fountain, gas and sewage nearby. Electricity and water on the site
Price on request
Hotel 395 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 395 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 2
The land in Fontanka. The purpose is the construction and maintenance of apartment buildings…
Price on request
Hotel 320 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 320 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
New house on the bank of Kagarlyk estuary! 4 bedrooms, three levels, all communications fail…
Price on request
Hotel 1 355 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 1 355 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 1 355 m²
Properly shaped areas. Purpose Purpose: Gardening. There is a permit for the development of …
Price on request
Hotel 1 484 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 1 484 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 1 484 m²
Number of floors 2
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
