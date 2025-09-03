Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Raion
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

Odesa
44
Office Delete
Clear all
44 properties total found
Office 189 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 189 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Area 189 m²
Call Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 166 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 166 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 166 m²
A land plot for the construction of a residential building in the village of Fontanka 3 is l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 68 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 68 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
The site is correct. Light and water on the site
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 135 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 135 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 130 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 130 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Very nice house in a quiet place, warm (shell), well-groomed. 4 bedrooms, kitchen-living roo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 6 687 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 6 687 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 20
Area 6 687 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in fishing lines for internal finishing work. There is a place for a car, for a ga…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 354 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 354 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 529 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 529 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 10
Area 529 m²
Properly shaped areas. Purpose Purpose: Gardening. There is a permit for the development of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 498 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 498 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 498 m²
A new beautiful two -story house in Fontanka. Located on the site 6.67 acres. The total area…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 109 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 109 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is warm and cozy, competently planned and reliably built (built for themselves). M…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 184 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 184 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 3
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 154 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 154 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
Properly shaped areas. Purpose Purpose: Gardening. There is a permit for the development of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 70 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 70 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
"Hutorok." The plot in a good place, asphalt entrance, water and light on the site, there is…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 51 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 51 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Closed cooperative, all communications, two G / A 10 acres (see plan). The earth does not re…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 42 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 42 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
Stari tini for the rest of the reception! Popilnya, be a kind of divination! Respect for si…
$16,243
Leave a request
Office 105 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 105 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 834 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 834 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 834 m²
Selling a house in Arcadia after updating for finishing. The 2015 house in the resort zone w…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 71 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 71 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 3
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 75 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 75 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
The site is correct, even. Light and water on the site. You can purchase two areas of 20 acres
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 36 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 36 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 2
The site is correct. Facade communications. Asphalt road
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 47 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 47 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in Fontanka. Modern renovations have been carried out
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 2 002 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 2 002 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 2 002 m²
Very good house, many bedrooms, thoughtful. The house has a pool with a drying system. There…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 74 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 74 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 74 m²
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 35 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 35 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
The site is correct. There is a structure
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 566 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 566 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 2
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 9 783 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 9 783 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 9 783 m²
Number of floors 1
We have the same as everyone else, but you will receive the best lawyers, protection and ver…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 64 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 64 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
The site is correct. Light and water on the site. Nearby live neighbors. You can purchase tw…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 1 114 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 1 114 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 1 114 m²
We have the same as everyone else, but you will receive the best lawyers, the protection and…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 17
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Odesa Raion

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go