Houses for sale in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine

372 properties total found
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
House–palace Sauvignon-2, 25 acres of land, S - 2000m2 of luxury and status, Garage - 100 m2…
€3,42M
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in Sauvignon-1 , made according to the author's project in the Palace style. The h…
€885,872
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
€163,546
3 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
€26,349
4 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
€95,402
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,019
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/2
€181,717
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
€116,299
5 room house in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
€26,349
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
€109,030
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
€362,526
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€36,343
2 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
€113,573
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
€180,809
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
€145,374
6 room house in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
6 room house
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
€75,413
4 room house in Tairove, Ukraine
4 room house
Tairove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 218 m²
Floor 1/2
€45,429
8 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
8 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/2
€272,576
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
€113,573
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€63,601
4 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
4 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
€63,601
5 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
5 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€227,147
House in Molodizhne, Ukraine
House
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
€9,722
5 room house in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
€61,784
4 room house in Kremydivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Kremydivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
€16,809
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
€576,953
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
€590,582
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€45,429
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€136,288
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
€113,573
