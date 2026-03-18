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Established business in Roksolany, Ukraine
Established business
Roksolany, Ukraine
Supposed to be an agrubido: the fire farm under the key on the Dnieper Bank. Supposed to be …
$159,779
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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