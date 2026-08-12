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Hotels for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

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Odesa
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55 properties total found
Hotel 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
9570 We offer for sale a ready-made business in the Odessa Center on Ekaterinskaya Street. H…
$420,000
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Hotel 475 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 475 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 475 m²
36918 For sale two-storey house on Lviv street, with a total area of 475 m2 on a plot of 7 a…
$430,000
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Hotel 900 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 900 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 900 m²
No5507.I will sell a 4-level house in Arcadia. Total area of 900 sq.m. It is planned for 12 …
$650,000
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TekceTekce
Hotel 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
33056 Apartments for sale at Maristella Marine Residence. The total area is 40 square meters…
$145,000
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Hotel 700 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 700 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
3348. We offer for sale a detached 3-storey building with a ready-made hotel business in the…
$1,20M
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Hotel 149 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 149 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 149 m²
3581. We offer for sale a mini hotel near Greek Square. Total area of 149 sq.m. It is planne…
$200,000
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Hotel 50 m² in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Hotel 50 m²
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
19481 Selling a cottage near the sea, Karolino-Bugaz. Living condition. Total area 50 sq.m. …
$40,000
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Hotel 100 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 100 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
11692. For sale a mini hotel with 5 rooms in the residential complex "Acapulno-2". Each room…
$153,000
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Hotel 176 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 176 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 176 m²
No. 3361.We offer for sale apartments in the hotel complex "Maristella" on Bernardazzi stree…
$281,600
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 1 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 600 m²
№ 1319 We offer for sale a finished hotel business in Arcadia on the street. Kamanina. The t…
$1,60M
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Hotel 100 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 100 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
33073. I'll sell the operating sauna at the center. Total area of 100 sq.m. The front entran…
$80,000
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Hotel 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
9265. We offer for sale a ready-made hotel business in the heart of Odessa, a 2-minute walk …
$550,000
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Hotel 171 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 171 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 171 m²
9166. We offer for sale 3 hotel rooms in the hotel and apartment complex "Maristella". Total…
$450,000
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Hotel 511 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 511 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 511 m²
No. 3318. . . We offer for sale the finished hotel complex of apartments "Arcadia Gold" on t…
$1,50M
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Hotel 260 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 260 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 260 m²
3349. We offer for sale a room with a ready-made hotel business on the street. Greek. Total …
$550,000
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Hotel 300 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 300 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 300 m²
No. 3372.We offer for sale a new operating hotel in the block from the Cathedral Square. Tot…
$500,000
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Hotel 900 m² in Zakharivka, Ukraine
Hotel 900 m²
Zakharivka, Ukraine
Area 900 m²
9769. For sale hotel complex near the sea and estuary. The total area of 900 sq.m. The compl…
$1,80M
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 3 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
№ 2270. . We offer for sale the property complex of the hotel and office center on 10 Art. B…
$3,00M
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Hotel 4 883 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 4 883 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 4 883 m²
No. 1329. . . We offer for sale a three-story hotel in a picturesque place of the Arcadia Ba…
$9,50M
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Hotel 250 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Hotel 250 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
37533 I will sell a working recreation center in Zatoka with a plot. Located near the bay. T…
$160,000
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Hotel 235 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 235 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 235 m²
30535. Selling a mini-hotel in a new complex in the Chernomorskaya area. Total area 235 sq.m…
$260,000
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Hotel 171 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 171 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 171 m²
3331. ..I will sell apartments in MARISTELLA, with a total area of 171 sq.m., Krasnye Zor St…
$350,000
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Hotel 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
No. 1275 We offer for sale a new 3-storey hotel. Levanevsky. Total area of 500 sq.m. Planned…
$1,20M
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Hotel 750 m² in Lymanka, Ukraine
Hotel 750 m²
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
9209. . . We offer for sale a 3-storey hotel in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area of 740 sq.m. …
$750,000
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Hotel 257 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 257 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 257 m²
27328. Selling 3-level apartments in Arcadia. On the ground floor there is a comfortable liv…
$490,000
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Hotel 130 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 130 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
23855. Selling an existing hostel as a ready-made business on the square. Sobornaya. Designe…
$189,000
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Hotel 2 050 m² in Hrybivka, Ukraine
Hotel 2 050 m²
Hrybivka, Ukraine
Area 2 050 m²
No1290 We offer for sale a recreation center in the most popular resort of the Black Sea, 30…
$400,000
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Hotel 750 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 750 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
7997. We offer for sale a new 4-storey, detached hotel in the resort area of Odessa near Arc…
$360,000
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Hotel 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
12169. Mini hotel with 8 rooms in the area of 411 Batteries. Separately standing building 20…
$155,000
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Hotel 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
33057 Apartments for sale at Maristella Marine Residence. The total area is 40 square meters…
$145,000
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