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Сommercial property in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

;
Odesa
698
Lymanka
21
Zatoka
4
Velykodolynske
3
979 properties total found
Private Ownership in Odesa, Ukraine
Private Ownership
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Premium Multifunctional Building for Sale in Central Odesa, Ukraine A rare opportunity to…
$9,00M
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Office 45 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 45 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
37926 Sale of office in Kadorr City, 62 Pearls Business center on the street. Krasnov We of…
$59,000
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Hotel 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
9570 We offer for sale a ready-made business in the Odessa Center on Ekaterinskaya Street. H…
$420,000
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 100 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 100 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
24452. Selling an existing rental business in the Arcadia residential complex South Palmyra.…
$120,000
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Restaurant 889 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 889 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 889 m²
The exclusive format that comes up in the market is rarely: a new separate front-end buildin…
$2,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
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Commercial property 8 500 m² in Teplodar, Ukraine
Commercial property 8 500 m²
Teplodar, Ukraine
Area 8 500 m²
3063. We offer for sale an industrial base in Teplodar. The total area is 8,500 sq.m. The bu…
$850,000
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Commercial property 185 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 185 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 185 m²
25017...I will sell a 2-storey house (sports hall) with a garage, equipped as a gym, renovat…
$60,000
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Commercial property 1 700 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 700 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 1 700 m²
12743. Object with facade on the Odessa-South road, location with sea view. Plot of 0.48 hec…
$690,000
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Office 42 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 42 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
23143 I will sell premises for an office, a development school, a language school in the vil…
$27,300
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Commercial property 88 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 88 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 88 m²
33426 On sale commercial premises in the residential complex Aqua Marin on 16 st. Fountain. …
$88,300
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Office 770 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 770 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 770 m²
8295. We offer for sale, a detached, 2-storey building, new construction, in the center on t…
$770,000
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Commercial property 3 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 500 m²
No. 3067 . . . We offer for sale a complex of warehouses in the geographical center of Odess…
$620,000
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Commercial property 30 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 30 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 30 m²
22993 We offer for sale commercial premises on the street of Heroes of Defense of Odessa. A …
$20,000
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Office 58 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 58 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 58 m²
11171 I will sell the shopping area in the Graf residential complex at the Pedagogical. Tota…
$105,000
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Commercial property 38 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 38 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 38 m²
8280 I am offering for sale a dilapidated building. Status of the apartment on the ground. S…
$43,000
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Office 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
36158. Office space on Novoselsky Street is for sale. Total area of 97 sq.m. A separate ent…
$42,500
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Commercial property 684 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 684 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 684 m²
15845 I will sell a hotel in the very center of the city. 2nd and 3rd floor of a historic r…
$1,10M
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Office 33 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 33 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 33 m²
13306. On sale office in a new residential complex "ItTown" from the company Space in the ci…
$42,500
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Commercial property 1 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 600 m²
9066. We offer for sale a production and warehouse base in Lenposelka. The total area is 160…
$500,000
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Commercial property 115 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 115 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 115 m²
No. 3494. We offer for sale a facade room in a busy area of the city on Ekaterininska Street…
$345,000
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Commercial property 222 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 222 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 222 m²
36131 Sale of commercial premises on Shevchenko Avenue, Primorsky district. The area is 220…
$60,000
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Commercial property 202 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 202 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 202 m²
2136. We offer for sale a facade room in the center on Shchepkin Street. The total area is 2…
$350,000
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Commercial property 85 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 85 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 85 m²
35281. On sale commercial premises in LCD "7 Samurai". We offer a ready-made business - a b…
$65,000
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Commercial property 1 712 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 712 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 712 m²
9573. We offer for sale a complex of structures for any type of commercial activity on Tairo…
$500,000
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Commercial property 2 040 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 040 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 2 040 m²
No. 1249 . . . Complex of structures with an area of 2040 sq.m. located on a plot of 73 hect…
$800,000
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Commercial property 1 354 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 354 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 354 m²
12748. A separate building on Kosovskaya Street. Total area of 1354 sq.m. Centralized heatin…
$240,000
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 000 m²
24501. Selling an operating hotel in the very heart of Odessa on the street. Deribasovskaya.…
$5,00M
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Commercial property 178 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 178 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 178 m²
10510 We offer for sale a facade commercial premises in a busy center on Nezhinskaya Street.…
$350,000
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Commercial property 76 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 76 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 76 m²
25505. Selling premises in the Center itself on the street. Pushkinskaya. Total area 76 sq.m…
$78,000
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Other 5 400 m² in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine
Other 5 400 m²
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine
Area 5 400 m²
To get to the sale of a miracle base in the heart of Lebedivka, shook on a territory of 5 he…
$3,22M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Property types in Odesa Oblast

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hotels
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manufacture buildings
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