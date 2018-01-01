  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye apartamenty 1 1 ot investora ZhK v rayone Oba

Novye apartamenty 1 1 ot investora ZhK v rayone Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€235,000
;
11
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

An apartment is for sale in the Oba area - Alanya. The layout of the apartment is 1+1, the total area is 53 m2, and the distance to the beach is 400 meters. What is there in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish chain supermarkets Bim, A101 , Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan hardware store, boutiques and brand stores of leading brands. Alanya's largest public hospital is also located here. Real estate in Oba is ideal for both holidays and permanent residence in Alanya, especially for families with children. After all, the area is located just 2 km from the city center and has the most diverse infrastructure. In Oba there are the best colleges Bahçeşehir and Ted, private and municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened, a school based on the Waldorf method, and the American college Amerikan Kültür.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€210,000
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
€503,092
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€123,500
Residential complex Kompleks v prestizhnom rayone v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€292,000
You are viewing
Novye apartamenty 1 1 ot investora ZhK v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€235,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex LOTUS TOWERS
Residential complex LOTUS TOWERS
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€265,848
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! LOTUS TOWERS unique residential complex is located in the very center of Istanbul, in the Bashakshekhir area. The complex is designed according to the latest architectural and landscape design. Here you can retire with nature and feel modern life. The complex consists of two blocks on an area of 8,000 square meters. The apartments are presented with modern and spacious layouts: 1 + 1 studio and one bedroom 81 sq.m. 2 + 1 studio and two bedrooms 112 sq.m. The complex is rich in its own modern infrastructure and a complete hotel service. The complex has a rooftop restaurant, swimming pool, gym, massage, Turkish bath and sauna. The project is located in the middle of two metro stations, 500 meters away. It is 500 meters from the medical town. And Istanbul Airport is 20 km away. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free.
Residential complex Skyline
Residential complex Skyline
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€199,800
Completion date: 2023
The new premium residential complex is located in the suburban area of Alanya - Kestel. On the Mediterranean coast.  Apartments with layouts 1 + 1 with an area of 44 sq.m. With a personal pool and terraces. All apartments with a clean finish of the premium class, including: floor coverings made of granite, designer built-in kitchen furniture, natural granite countertops, tempered glass showers, headset in bathrooms and brand plumbing, high-quality interior and entrance doors. Infrastructure: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, sauna, steam room, massage room, garden and garden chess, relaxation area and barbecue, children's playground, lobby, fitness room, open parking, elevator, internet, satellite TV, video intercom, video surveillance camera system. Security around the clock provides security. Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, an extensive walking area. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€273,750
Why this property؟ It is located in the green area of ​​Bahcesehir, where luxury accommodation with comfortable living. A high-value investment through a continuous rental return for 15 years. It allows you to obtain Turkish citizenship by owning real estate. An opportunity for businessmen to invest in office apartments and shops. Services of high quality and all social facilities in the vicinity of your residence.
Realting.com
Go