Novye apartamenty 1 1 ot investora ZhK v rayone Oba

Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
The new premium residential complex is located in the suburban area of Alanya - Kestel. On the Mediterranean coast.
Apartments with layouts 1 + 1 with an area of 44 sq.m. With a personal pool and terraces. All apartments with a clean finish of the premium class, including: floor coverings made of granite, designer built-in kitchen furniture, natural granite countertops, tempered glass showers, headset in bathrooms and brand plumbing, high-quality interior and entrance doors.
Infrastructure: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, sauna, steam room, massage room, garden and garden chess, relaxation area and barbecue, children's playground, lobby, fitness room, open parking, elevator, internet, satellite TV, video intercom, video surveillance camera system. Security around the clock provides security.
Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, an extensive walking area.
ECONOMIC ADVANCE:
- Commission 0%;
- Return on investment;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.
WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey.
- We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying.
- We will select real estate for FREE.
We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!