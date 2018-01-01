  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba

Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€139,000
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 184 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v rayone Oba
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€129,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,750
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 600 meters from the beach
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€359,000
Apartment building Fatih Istanbul residence project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,26M
You are viewing
Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€139,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€151,000
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to present to you the Residential Complex under construction in the promising area of Demirtash – Alania. The area is relatively new, nature has not yet been touched, preserved in its original form, so Demirtash is considered a quiet and peaceful area. There are wonderful beaches, clean seawater, coniferous forests and ecologically clean nature. Residential Project will be located in 17km. from Gazipasha Airport and 22 km. from the center of Alanya. Planning apartments for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The construction period of this facility: 05.2022 - 08.2023.
Residential complex LOTUS PREMIUM
Residential complex LOTUS PREMIUM
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€170,000
Area 61–122 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Lotus Premium is a modern residential complex in the Avsallar region of Alanya. Avsallar – is one of the most beautiful areas of Alanya. It is located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The distance to the city center is 24 kilometers and 110 kilometers to the world famous Antalya. The area is surrounded by mountains, it forms a special warm climate, without cool and strong winds. Avsallar — gentle sandy beaches, excellent for young children. A quiet area with developed infrastructure, a gentle entrance to the sea and children's parks. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Open parking; - Fitness; - Sauna; - Children's park; - Transfer to the sea. Location: - 25 km to the center of Alanya; - 100 km to Antalya Airport; - 900 meters to the sea. Within walking distance is a public transport stop, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, and the street market. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Novyy ZhK so vsemi udobstvami v krasivom rayone Pendik
Residential complex Novyy ZhK so vsemi udobstvami v krasivom rayone Pendik
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€288,750
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments and villas in Istanbul – Pendik district. The residential complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 4 + 2, as well as villas 5 + 1. The area of the apartments is from 118 to 286 m2, villas - from 381 to 413 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Realting.com
Go