Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €123,000

Completion date: 2024

The modern complex is being built in one of the most developed areas of the city. Alanya, Mahmutlar. In this area there are public schools, kindergartens, parks, modern cafes, shops with eco-food and urban transport is very well developed. The project is located 2.5 km from the sea, but thanks to the transfer provided for residents of the LCD to the sea, this path will take only 3 minutes. On the territory with an area of 10,000 m2, the main block will be located, consisting of 12 floors, as well as 9 blocks of 4 floors of only 264 apartments. Available are apartments 2 + 1 and 5 + 1 duplexes. On the closed territory of the complex there will be absolutely all the infrastructure that meets all the requirements of modern life, for cars in the complex there are covered and open parking. The interior of the complex in its level corresponds to the interiors of high-class hotels. The complex will be commissioned in December 2024. Hurry to apply, as there are a limited number of apartments left.