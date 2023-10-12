Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Pattaya
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pattaya, Thailand

villas
6
House To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
House in city center in Pattaya, Thailand
House in city center
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
House in city center in Pattaya, Thailand
House in city center
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
House in city center in Pattaya, Thailand
House in city center
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a pa…
€231,036
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a pa…
€403,606
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves the…
€807,495
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves the…
€537,419
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
ON THE OBJECT: A new chic villa in a closed guarded village with its own large territory …
€872,280
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€225,378
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€659,160
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€612,953
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€234,808
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€353,627
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€401,626
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves t…
€1,02M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€263,343
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with surveillance security system, with parking in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with surveillance security system, with parking
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
€144,831
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
€218,777
Villa 3 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Village Pattaya, Huay Yai - The Largest Luxury Brand New Pool Villa Project in Pattay…
€450,263
Villa 9 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 9 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 400 m²
Most Luxurious Villa for Sale in Pattaya Spectacular discount from 200 m to 160 m THB. S…
€4,12M
Villa 3 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 040 m²
Fantastic Offer for This Luxurious Pool Villa in Na Jomtien Area Special offer for a 3 be…
€423,505

Properties features in Pattaya, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir