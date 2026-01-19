Villa Kamernyj kompleks

🏡 Villы 297
🌴 Tayland, Phuket (a region with cozy logistics, rhino British International School)
💰 of 19 276 000 THB (~ of $540,000)
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✅ Varnay format
✅ Bolshaya territoria bole 70 paradise (
✅ 1
✅ Ryaddom British International School
✅ Balance: silence + быстрый стстоп кинстре Paddles
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🏡 Varianti vil
3 bedrooms from ~297 m2
4 bedrooms from 424 m2
Participations: 70
Parking: 2
Spacious planing, privatnye zonы дыха
💎 All villas with repair and built-in furniture
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🌿 Infrastructure urinals the resort
Clubhouse with fitness and saunay
Bassin + Children's Bassin
Children's comma and igrove.
Co-working space
Central Park and pocket gardens
👉 It's not just a home. It's a comfortable living environment.
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🏬 Important investment advantage
In the project was pre-empted its own commer zone (29 premises):
☕ coffee 🛒 mini-market
💊 pharmacy
💅 beauty and serve
➡️ We need to get to the complex.
➡️ Povыshaet liquidity and Stoyostj real estate
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📍 Location (Phuket)
Central part of the island
Выезд коснаным дорогам
10 minutes to British International School
Dostup k stoream, gospitalam, marinam
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💸 Terms and conditions of purchases (conservation period)
Armoring:
300,000 THB (~9 500$)
Daley:
25%
15%
15%
15%
15%
15%
📅 Period of differences to final construction works
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📅 Duration of the project
Start construction: 2 district 2026
Certification: 3 district 2029
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💎 ♪ Who's that?
✔ D-a life of Phukite
✔ dla seedy (reddom international school)
✔ D-a investment and rosta capital
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📲 Write down or allow for the planning, price and luchshey vil under your budget Subberu optionы and relative yield