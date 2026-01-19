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Villa Kamernyj kompleks

Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$556,466
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 35060
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Ko Kaeo
  • Village
    Ban Bang Ku

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Русский Русский

🏡 Villы 297

🌴 Tayland, Phuket (a region with cozy logistics, rhino British International School)

💰 of 19 276 000 THB (~ of $540,000)

🔥

✅ Varnay format

✅ Bolshaya territoria bole 70 paradise (

✅ 1

✅ Ryaddom British International School

✅ Balance: silence + быстрый стстоп кинстре Paddles

🏡 Varianti vil

  • 3 bedrooms from ~297 m2

  • 4 bedrooms from 424 m2

  • Participations: 70

  • Parking: 2

  • Spacious planing, privatnye zonы дыха

💎 All villas with repair and built-in furniture

🌿 Infrastructure urinals the resort

  • Clubhouse with fitness and saunay

  • Bassin + Children's Bassin

  • Children's comma and igrove.

  • Co-working space

  • Central Park and pocket gardens

👉 It's not just a home. It's a comfortable living environment.

🏬 Important investment advantage

In the project was pre-empted its own commer zone (29 premises):

☕ coffee 🛒 mini-market

💊 pharmacy

💅 beauty and serve

➡️ We need to get to the complex.

➡️ Povыshaet liquidity and Stoyostj real estate

📍 Location (Phuket)

  • Central part of the island

  • Выезд коснаным дорогам

  • 10 minutes to British International School

  • Dostup k stoream, gospitalam, marinam

  • -------

💸 Terms and conditions of purchases (conservation period)

Armoring:

  • 300,000 THB (~9 500$)

Daley:

  • 25%

  • 15%

  • 15%

  • 15%

  • 15%

  • 15%

📅 Period of differences to final construction works

📅 Duration of the project

  • Start construction: 2 district 2026

  • Certification: 3 district 2029

💎 ♪ Who's that?

✔ D-a life of Phukite

✔ dla seedy (reddom international school)

✔ D-a investment and rosta capital

✔ ♪ ♪

📲 Write down or allow for the planning, price and luchshey vil under your budget Subberu optionы and relative yield

Location on the map

Ban Bang Ku, Thailand

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Villa Kamernyj kompleks
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$556,466
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