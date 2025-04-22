  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of premium villas near Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand

Sakhu, Thailand
$580,665
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Sakhu

About the complex

While complex is located near one of Phuket’s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. The central living spaces have access to a panoramic garden views on all sides. Instead of being surrounded by solid walls, guests can indulge in an open tropical garden view and feel connected with nature from their living room.

Extra opportunities

You can choose from three furniture packages for 1,250,000, 1,635,000 and 1,800,000 baht.

Features of the flats

Each villa consists of three spacious bedrooms. The living room and dining room area serves as a central area providing access to the villa terrace, pool, and all bedrooms. All rooms are designed to feel spacious with plenty of lighting and enough space for functioning. Unique design offers a 360 panoramic view of an in-home tropical garden, creating a serene and relaxing living space.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nai Yang Beach - 3 min
  • Sirinat National Park - 5 min
  • Nai Thon Beach - 8 min
  • Mai Khao Beach - 20 min
  • UWC Thailand International school - 30 min
  • Bangkok Hospital Phuket - 30 min

Location on the map

Sakhu, Thailand

