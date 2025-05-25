Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hua Hin District, Thailand

Hua Hin
30
30 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/8
Ultra-fashionable apartments in the heart of Hua Hin!Perfect for both permanent residence an…
$259,763
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/8
An attractive investment property! Income from 7%!Installment! Apartments are furnished!Prox…
$78,643
Studio apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
Studio apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/8
A unique investment offer in Hua Hin from the famous developer SUPSIRI!House from the Invest…
$47,489
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 15/31
A unique opportunity to invest in ultra-modern apartments with 100% sea view in Hua Hin!Full…
$123,287
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique offer in Hua Hin from the developer ISSARA UNITED with panoramic views of the golf …
$140,252
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
A unique investment offer in Hua Hin from the famous developer SUPSIRI!House from the Invest…
$65,669
2 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
A unique investment offer in Hua Hin from the famous developer SUPSIRI!Installment plan!Part…
$114,366
3 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/4
Excellent investment option! Yield from 6%!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!T…
$1,61M
2 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/4
A unique opportunity to invest in beachfront apartments from The Standard in Asia - the perf…
$579,994
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/8
A unique investment offer in Hua Hin from the famous developer SUPSIRI!House from the Invest…
$76,771
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/31
A unique opportunity to invest in ultra-modern apartments with 100% sea view in Hua Hin!Full…
$188,633
2 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/7
An attractive investment property! Guaranteed income of 6%! A popular complex with a favorab…
$315,063
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 19/31
A unique investment offer on Hua Hin Island!Apartments from the Investor! Sale under an assi…
$129,376
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
Excellent investment option! Yield from 6%!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!T…
$222,027
2 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
Excellent investment option! Yield from 6%!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!T…
$471,327
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 15/31
A unique opportunity to invest in ultra-modern apartments with 100% sea view in Hua Hin!Full…
$267,221
1 room apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 room apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/8
A unique investment offer in Hua Hin from the famous developer SUPSIRI!Installment plan!Part…
$65,835
2 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 15/31
A unique opportunity to invest in ultra-modern apartments with 100% sea view in Hua Hin!Full…
$216,790
2 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 15/31
A unique opportunity to invest in ultra-modern apartments with 100% sea view in Hua Hin!Full…
$398,112
3 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²

An attractive investment property! Guaranteed income of 6%! A popular complex with a favorab…
$383,064
3 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique opportunity to invest in beachfront apartments from The Standard in Asia - the perf…
$1,10M
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in beachfront apartments from The Standard in Asia - the perf…
$306,916
3 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique offer in Hua Hin from the developer ISSARA UNITED with panoramic views of the golf …
$640,546
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 26/31
A unique investment offer on Hua Hin Island!Apartment from the Investor! Sale under a contra…
$141,698
2 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique offer in Hua Hin from the developer ISSARA UNITED with panoramic views of the golf …
$236,393
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
A unique investment offer in Hua Hin from the famous developer SUPSIRI!Installment plan!Part…
$94,390
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Tha…
$40,088
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Hua Hin, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/31
A unique opportunity to invest in ultra-modern apartments with 100% sea view in Hua Hin!Full…
$230,439
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hua Hin, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
Investment-attractive object! Income from 7%!Apartment from an investor! Sale under a contra…
$201,965
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/8
Ultra-fashionable apartments in the heart of Hua Hin!Perfect for both permanent residence an…
$81,489
