Tourist complex Open Views New Build Townhouses in Torreblanca, Fuengirola

New Townhouses in a Popular Residencial Area of Fuengirola Costa del Sol

This new development is located in the well-known area of Fuengirola, Málaga. It is a vibrant coastal town in the heart of the Costa del Sol, southern Spain. Known for its sandy beaches, lively promenade, and welcoming atmosphere, it’s a popular destination for both tourists and expatriates.

The project is situated in a beautiful residential neighborhood of Fuengirola called Torreblanca. Houses for sale in Fuengirola Malaga are just 2 km away from the sandy beaches and 5 km from the city center, where you will find daily amenities like shops, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Málaga International Airport is 20 km away. The famous town of Marbella is just 36 km from this project.

It is a development with 19 modern townhouses with different orientations. There is a communal well kept garden and an outdoor swimming pool with a sunbathing area. Residents will be enjoying a generous rooftop solarium with breathtaking sea views. Each unit will boast a private exterior carport.

These 3-storey townhouses offer bright open-plan interiors with high quality finishes. On the ground floor there is an airy living room and kitchen that connects to the beautiful private garden. On the first floor there are 3 spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, one of them with an en-suite bathroom. Each townhouse will be delivered with a kitchen equipped with a stove, oven, extractor hood, sink and faucet.

AGP-00945