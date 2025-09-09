  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales
  4. Apartment in a new building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada

Rojales, Spain
ID: 27752
Last update: 09/09/2025

  Country
    Spain
  State
    Valencian Community
  Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  Town
    Rojales

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

  Parking

  Swimming pool

2, 3 Bedroom Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada

Located in the sought-after town of Ciudad Quesada, these flats offer a blend of tranquility and accessibility. The area is known for its vibrant community, scenic surroundings, and year-round amenities.

Flats for sale in Rojales Ciudad Quesada are 0.4 km from supermarkets and restaurants, 2.2 km from Rojales town center, 3.8 km from La Marquesa Golf, 7.5 km from Guardamar del Segura beach, 12.3 km from Torrevieja, and 39.6 km from Alicante Airport. Everything you need is within easy reach for both leisure and daily living.

The gated residential complex features well-maintained green areas, communal swimming pools, and walkways, creating a peaceful and private environment for residents to enjoy.

The remaining homes are all ground floor flats designed with 2 or 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 modern bathrooms. Each unit features an open-plan kitchen and a bright living-dining area that flows into a beautifully landscaped private garden, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining.


Rojales, Spain
You are viewing
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Orihuela, Spain
from
$414,384
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
2, 3-Bedroom Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Costa Blanca Nestled in the elevated part of Dehesa de Campoamor, in close proximity to the marina and the renowned beaches of Cala de Campoamor and Platja de La Glea, this residential complex presents a charming Mediterranean escape with ki…
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$521,512
The year of construction 2027
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
