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Residential properties for sale in Central Serbia, Serbia

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6
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
New apartment in the resort region of Serbia under a residence permitFor sale apartment of 4…
$70,000
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1 room studio apartment in Draglica, Serbia
1 room studio apartment
Draglica, Serbia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
$65,769
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1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
$97,752
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
Cozy apartment for sale in the picturesque Serbian region of Zlatibor 🏡Imagine living among …
$86,387
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1 bedroom apartment in Sokobanja, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Sokobanja, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
$77,992
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1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
$71,991
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1 bedroom house in Seoce, Serbia
1 bedroom house
Seoce, Serbia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
House for sale in Budva, Seotse district. The house is located on a plot of 250 m2. From the…
$242,159
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