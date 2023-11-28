Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Residential
  4. Vojvodina

Residential properties for sale in Vojvodina, Serbia

Novi Sad
12
Novi Sad City
12
19 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/6
Fully accommodated recently renewed 2 rooms flat plenty of natural light with balcony. Flat…
€135,530
Leave a request
1 room apartment in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
The apartment consists of an entrance spacious hallway, living room with dining room, kitche…
€107,087
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The apartment consists of two levels. Hallway, spacious living room and dining room, kitchen…
€150,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
€79,505
Leave a request
1 room apartment in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Renovated apartment on The Boulevard of Europe. The apartment consists of an entrance hall, …
€102,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Two bedroom apartment. The apartmen has a spacious entrance hallway, living room, kitchen wi…
€105,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3
The apartment has been completely renovated, located on the third floor. It consists of an e…
€138,260
Leave a request
3 room apartment in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
3 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 5
Beautiful family apartment in the perfect place, near Liberation Boulevard and fair. The …
€290,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
€155,856
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
€114,380
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
€114,125
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€112,830
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
€114,050
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Two bedroom apartment. The apartment is for sale fully furnished. It comes with dedicated pa…
€195,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Novi Sad City, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Two level apartment on the top floor of a quality residential building in a quiet street nea…
€200,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
One bedroom apartment located in a building near Danube river. It is oriented towards the so…
€110,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
One bedroom apartment in the city center in a quiet street. The building in which the apartm…
€125,000
Leave a request
5 room house with garage in Novi Sad City, Serbia
5 room house with garage
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Family house in suburban area of Novi Sad, in a quiet street. The house consists of two floo…
€184,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located in a quiet street, in a building with a small number of apartments.…
€147,900
Leave a request

Property types in Vojvodina

apartments

Properties features in Vojvodina, Serbia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir