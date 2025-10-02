Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. City of Subotica
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in City of Subotica, Serbia

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in City of Subotica, Serbia
3 bedroom house
City of Subotica, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
Family one-storey house in Vojvodina at a democratic priceLocation – Serbia, Vojvodina, Bach…
$38,699
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in City of Subotica, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go