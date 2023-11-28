UAE
Realting.com
Serbia
Residential
South Backa Administrative District
Residential properties for sale in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Novi Sad
12
Novi Sad City
12
19 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2
1
57 m²
5/6
Fully accommodated recently renewed 2 rooms flat plenty of natural light with balcony. Flat…
€135,530
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2
1
42 m²
4/5
The apartment consists of an entrance spacious hallway, living room with dining room, kitche…
€107,087
Recommend
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
3
1
62 m²
The apartment consists of two levels. Hallway, spacious living room and dining room, kitchen…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1
1
30 m²
1
€79,505
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2
1
40 m²
1
Renovated apartment on The Boulevard of Europe. The apartment consists of an entrance hall, …
€102,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2
1
47 m²
1
Two bedroom apartment. The apartmen has a spacious entrance hallway, living room, kitchen wi…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
3
1
71 m²
3
The apartment has been completely renovated, located on the third floor. It consists of an e…
€138,260
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
4
2
116 m²
5
Beautiful family apartment in the perfect place, near Liberation Boulevard and fair. The …
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3
2
65 m²
1
€155,856
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2
1
46 m²
1
€114,380
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2
1
46 m²
1
€114,125
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2
1
45 m²
1
€112,830
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2
1
46 m²
1
€114,050
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3
1
65 m²
3/5
Two bedroom apartment. The apartment is for sale fully furnished. It comes with dedicated pa…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Novi Sad City, Serbia
4
2
96 m²
5/6
Two level apartment on the top floor of a quality residential building in a quiet street nea…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2
1
39 m²
2
One bedroom apartment located in a building near Danube river. It is oriented towards the so…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2
1
48 m²
4
One bedroom apartment in the city center in a quiet street. The building in which the apartm…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with garage
Novi Sad City, Serbia
6
2
155 m²
Family house in suburban area of Novi Sad, in a quiet street. The house consists of two floo…
€184,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3
2
87 m²
2
The apartment is located in a quiet street, in a building with a small number of apartments.…
€147,900
Recommend
Leave a request
