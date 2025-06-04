Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia

3 room cottage in Dubrovka, Russia
3 room cottage
Dubrovka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
Home! Neva! Les! From the happiness of living in this house you are separated by one call! …
$277,485
5 room house in Kirpole, Russia
5 room house
Kirpole, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Finnish approach in suburban construction. HONKA house for sale 150 sq.m. + terrace 50 sq.m.…
$422,726
3 room house in Dubrovka, Russia
3 room house
Dubrovka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
Home! Neva! Les! 25 km. from St. Petersburg, in pos. Nevskaya Dubrovka, surrounded by fores…
$163,917
4 room house in Rahinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Rahinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a plot of 10.2 acres with a residential house in a small inhabited gardening "Garda…
$100,949
3 room house in Dubrovka, Russia
3 room house
Dubrovka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
Home! Neva! Les! From the happiness of living in this house you are separated by one call! …
$214,391
House in Vartemyagi, Russia
House
Vartemyagi, Russia
Area 150 m²
$154,385
4 room house in Koltushi, Russia
4 room house
Koltushi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
The house of your dreams is separated by one call. Offer for connoisseurs of suburban life a…
$125,934
Cottage 5 rooms in Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a residential house in DNP Manushkino, 20 km. from St. Petersburg. Offer for connois…
$290,103
