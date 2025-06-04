Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia

4 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale 4-room apartment, an area of 77.6 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfort cl…
$178,896
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfort cl…
$52,594
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.0 sq. m. on the 12th floor of a comfort class h…
$53,163
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 39.5 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a …
$77,115
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 33.0 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfort…
$79,027
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 37.7 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a c…
$97,071
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 9/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 20.5 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a comfort cl…
$49,242
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/12
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 67.4 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a c…
$152,204
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale is a studio apartment with an area of 26.7 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a …
$56,143
Apartment in Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5/17
Attention, attention, ladies and gentlemen! Directly from the vast expanses of our beautiful…
$49,087
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 37.6 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a c…
$66,546
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.6 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a comfor…
$60,965
4 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale 4-room apartment, an area of 77.5 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfort c…
$148,375
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.0 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a c…
$88,775
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/12
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 66.7 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a c…
$155,010
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 46.0 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a c…
$106,532
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 22.7 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfort c…
$64,794
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.3 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a comfo…
$49,625
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.5 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfor…
$51,333
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.5 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a …
$99,052
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 75.7 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a …
$174,337
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.9 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a co…
$67,146
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 37.0 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfor…
$92,737
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.7 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfor…
$44,899
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.3 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a comfo…
$48,731
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 36.0 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a …
$77,249
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.8 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a c…
$70,548
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.8 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a c…
$69,621
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 62.6 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a c…
$126,909
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 32.4 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a com…
$70,416
