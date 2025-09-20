Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Svetly
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Svetly, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Svetly, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Svetly, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
Die Gesamtfläche beträgt 52,8 m2, die Zimmer sind isoliert und zu beiden Seeten von 17 und 1…
$46,119
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go