Houses for sale in Siversky, Russia

2 properties total found
3 room house in Siversky, Russia
3 room house
Siversky, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a country house with a plot of 24 acres in the resort village of Siversky, located …
$149,075
3 room house in Siversky, Russia
3 room house
Siversky, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a country house with a plot of 12.6 acres in the resort village of Siversky, locate…
$68,326
