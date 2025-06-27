Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Polanskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Polanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
8 room house in Polanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
8 room house
Polanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 787 m²
Floor 1/2
Country complex on the bay A complex of houses on the first line of the Gulf of Finland wit…
$4,76M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Polanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go