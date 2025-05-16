Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Polessk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Polessk, Russia

3 room apartment in Polessk, Russia
3 room apartment
Polessk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a 3-room apartment of 75 sq.m. with high ceilings (2.8 m), located in the middle…
$62,499
3 room apartment in Polessk, Russia
3 room apartment
Polessk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
46 km from Kaliningrad, on the left bank of the river Deima is a small but very cozy city of…
$94,999
