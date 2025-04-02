Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Pargolovo
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Pargolovo, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with Furnitured, with Internet, with Fridge in Pargolovo, Russia
1 room apartment with Furnitured, with Internet, with Fridge
Pargolovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/12
A full-fledged one-bedroom apartment is rented for a long time. The apartment has everything…
$312
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes