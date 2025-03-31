Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Oryol Oblast
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Oryol Oblast, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Obrazcovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Obrazcovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious house built on the classic reliable technology of silicate bricks is for sale. The …
$147,135
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Oryol Oblast, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes