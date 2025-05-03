Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Novodevatkinskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Novodevatkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Novoe Devyatkino, Russia
Apartment
Novoe Devyatkino, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/24
Direct sale. Quick exit. Property. No one's registered. The owner is an adult. The full amou…
$38,659
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Novodevatkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go