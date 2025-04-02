Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Mytishchi
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mytishchi, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Mytishchi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a sauna, a two-car garage and a veranda with access t…
$818,987
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mytishchi, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes