Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house in Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Appreciate quality, comfort, environmental friendliness? Pay attention to this option!! A s…
$62,723
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes