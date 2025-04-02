Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kotelniki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kotelniki, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Kotelniki, Russia
2 room apartment
Kotelniki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/17
A spacious two -room apartment with two balconies is sold, located in a picturesque area wit…
$120,428
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kotelniki, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes