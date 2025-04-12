Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kipen, Russia
2 room apartment
Kipen, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
I offer for sale an excellent two-bedroom apartment in Kipen, Lomonosov district, located on…
$58,873
3 room apartment in Kipen, Russia
3 room apartment
Kipen, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
Move in and live! I will sell a cozy three-room apartment in Kipen, Ropshinskoye highway, 15…
$75,693
