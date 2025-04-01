Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kaarosta District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kaarosta District, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lagolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Lagolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
$44,577
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
$75,901
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
$59,034
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Russko-Vysockoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Russko-Vysockoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
$30,119
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kaarosta District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes