Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. gorodskoe poselenie Mamadys
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gorodskoe poselenie Mamadys, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Mamadysh, Russia
House
Mamadysh, Russia
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
A house on the shore of the lake in the city of Mamadysh, at the address of the embankment o…
$21,739
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gorodskoe poselenie Mamadys, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go