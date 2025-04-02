Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Chkalovsk
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Chkalovsk, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Chkalovsk, Russia
House
Chkalovsk, Russia
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell a house with an area of ​​50 m with a personal plot of 7.6 acres in the city of Chkal…
$31,927
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes