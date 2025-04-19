Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bor, Russia

Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a 2-room apartment in the city center. The house is brick. Good living condition.…
$37,694
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale 1-room apartment on the 2nd floor of a 5-story brick house.  The apartment is a succ…
$36,599
