  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of apartments in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Novoselye, Russia
1 room apartment
Novoselye, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/9
We offer a cozy 1k apartment for rent. The residential complex NEWPITER was built in 2015. T…
$439
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Novoselye, Russia
2 room apartment
Novoselye, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/13
No commission!!! For the first time!! I will rent a new modern 2-room apartment (3-Euro) in …
$503
per month
Leave a request
