Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
Do you dream after working days to go to your dacha to relieve fatigue and load, steam in yo…
$87,118
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go