  2. ОАЭ
  3. Новая резиденция Lavender с бассейнами и зонами отдыха, JVC, Дубай, ОАЭ

Новая резиденция Lavender с бассейнами и зонами отдыха, JVC, Дубай, ОАЭ

Дубай, ОАЭ
от
€150,030
14
О комплексе

Резиденция располагает ухоженными садами и зонами отдыха, бассейнами, спортивными площадками, тренажерным залом, ресторанами.

Окончание строительства - 4 квартал 2024 года.

Расположение и объекты поблизости
  • Школа - 5 минут
  • Британская школа - 7 минут
  • Mall of Emirates - 7 минут
Местонахождение новостройки
Дубай, ОАЭ

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости.
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Ежемесячный платеж
