Новая резиденция Lavender с бассейнами и зонами отдыха, JVC, Дубай, ОАЭ

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers рада предложить вам 2-комнатную квартиру, расположенную в поместье Dubai Hills, известном как Elvira.
Elvira by Emaar - это многоэтажный комплекс с удивительными и естественными деликатесами развлечений, спортивных удобств, отдыха и развлечений.
План оплаты;
Авансовый платеж – 10%
Во время строительства – 70%
На передачу – 20%
Удобства и удобства;
2 спальни
2 ванны
без мебели
BUA; 1142 кв.
Прачечная
Store-область
Прогулка в шкафчике
Открытая кухня
Балкон / Терраса
Рестораны и магазины
Баскетбольные и теннисные корты
тренажерный зал
Медицинский центр
Бассейн
Ресторан и Кафе
Супермаркет и Торговая зона
Велоспорт, Бег и Бег трусцой
Парк и Досуг
Школа и Институт
Спортивный корт Для получения более подробной информации и просмотра, не стесняйтесь звонить: г-н МОИН АХМАД в
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers - ведущая компания, специализирующаяся на брокерской деятельности жилой и коммерческой недвижимости и предоставляющая решения ONE STOP своим владельцам/арендодатели и инвесторы для достижения результатов своего желания. Мы всегда готовы помочь нашим клиентам во всех аспектах поиска и завершения сделок купли-продажи жилой и коммерческой недвижимости, здания и участки с современными знаниями рынка недвижимости UAE и законов. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers зарегистрирован в регулирующем органе недвижимости ( RERA ) Нет. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas.
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,113 Sqft
Laundry area
Dressing / Wardrobe / Closet
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Gym
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Restaurant & Cafe
Barbeque
Jogging, Cycling & Running track
School
Water activity
Shopping & Supermarket
Yoga & Medittaion
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Attraction Closeby;
Beach
Burj Al Arab
Dubai Marina
Pedestrian Bike Path
Community Park
Tennis courts
Two International Airports
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 5%
During Construction – 45%
On Handover – 50%
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 4,478 Sqft
Maid room
Powder room
Laundry area
Walk-in-closet
Open kitchen
Prep Kitchen
Home office
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Gym
Dining & Retail outlet
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park area
Restaurant & Cafe
Basketball & Tennis court
Cycling, Jogging & Running track
Outdoor sitting area
School
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Beach access
Garden
Nearby Neighbourhood;
Bluewaters Island – 5.0Km
Dubai Media City – 5.3Km
Jumeirah Beach Residence – 5.5Km
Dubai Marina 5.6Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
