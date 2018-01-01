Новая резиденция Lavender с бассейнами и зонами отдыха, JVC, Дубай, ОАЭ

Дубай, ОАЭ

от €7,12 млн

Сдача в: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat Payment Plan; Down Payment – 5% During Construction – 45% On Handover – 50% Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 4,478 Sqft Maid room Powder room Laundry area Walk-in-closet Open kitchen Prep Kitchen Home office Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Jogging & Running track Outdoor sitting area School Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Garden Nearby Neighbourhood; Bluewaters Island – 5.0Km Dubai Media City – 5.3Km Jumeirah Beach Residence – 5.5Km Dubai Marina 5.6Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284