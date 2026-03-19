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Жилой квартал Lakün Fase 2

Михас, Испания
от
$546,072
;
9
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ID: 39390
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In CRM: 1865049709
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Camino Viejo de Coin, 43

О комплексе

Перевод
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English English
This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an experience comparable to that of a five-star hotel. Designed to provide maximum comfort, it integrates innovative spaces, top-level amenities and exceptional services. Strategically located between Fuengirola and Mijas, in the Las Lagunas area, it is located in the most modern, commercial and vibrant area of ​​Mijas. This location, which is home to more than half of the local population, has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The range of services and shops is unbeatable. Right in front of the development is the Miramar Shopping Park, and just ten minutes away on foot is the large shopping and leisure centre of the same name. In addition, in just five minutes by car, it is possible to reach the centre of Fuengirola, a city renowned for its varied entertainment offering. Thanks to its privileged location, Las Lagunas is less than half an hour from Marbella and Malaga, two cities with a cosmopolitan atmosphere. This makes the development a hub in the heart of the Costa del Sol. This residential complex stands out with impeccable architecture, where contemporary design and elegance merge in perfect harmony. Its sophisticated charm is reflected in every detail, from its avant-garde lines to its spacious terraces, which unfold like open wings towards the horizon. The innovative amenities, carefully designed by hospitality professionals, transform the common areas into exclusive spaces that give residents the privilege of living with the comfort and sophistication of a hotel. Every corner has been conceived to promote well-being, relaxation and socialisation in a unique environment. The complex has two outdoor swimming pools, a spectacular rooftop area with a skypool, a complete spa for relaxation and relaxation, a fully equipped gym, a modern coworking space and lush, meticulously maintained gardens, creating an oasis of tranquillity in the heart of the Costa del Sol. The interior design of these homes is a true work of art, where every detail has been meticulously selected to create an atmosphere of sophistication, luminosity and comfort. The harmony between materials, textures and tones turns each space into an exclusive refuge, designed for daily enjoyment. Large-format imitation wood porcelain floors provide continuity and warmth throughout the home, while large windows flood the rooms with natural light. The open-concept kitchens have been designed to maximize functionality, combining high-quality finishes with Miele appliances, without sacrificing a modern and elegant aesthetic. In addition, the development incorporates smart installations both inside the homes and in the common areas, guaranteeing an efficient and connected home. All this, together with the highest energy rating certified by BREEAM, ensures a sustainable and avant-garde lifestyle.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Lakün Fase 2
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$546,072
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