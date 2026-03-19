  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Эстепона
  4. Жилой квартал Emare TheVila

Жилой квартал Emare TheVila

Эстепона, Испания
от
$16,04 млн
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 39055
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1439693480
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Front line beach location, is set on the best plot of land at the very front line of the Mediterranean Sea between Marbella and Estepona. Set on a 3.000 m2 plot of land with more than 35 metres of frontage to the beach, counts with a total built area of more than 1.349 m2 surrounded by more than 1.640 m2 of gardens. South facing, with complete privacy, the interior is full of light and views. The shape of the villa has been designed to achieve the maximum frontage to the sea to emphasize the endless views. The plot is completely gated and private and enjoys direct access to the promenade and the beach. Impressive gardens with modern style and Mediterranean essence surround it, most of these gardens are spread between the villa and the sea like a large green meadow. A new concept of overflow swimming pool lies in the southern part of the gardens, on a complete front-line beach position, this pool is run by salt chlorination system. The infinity side of the pool gives the final touch, allowing an amazing visual integration of both waters, the pool one with the sea one. Is the result of the perfect integration between location, design, quality, views, space, privacy, an artistic architecture and much more. The layout of the villa has been perfectly studied providing amazing functional open spaces on all the floors. The connexion of the interior with the exterior reaches another level.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Здравоохранение
Еда и напитки

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Михасе, Малага, в окружении природы
Михас, Испания
от
$714,725
Жилой квартал Villa Azahar Beach
Bel Air, Испания
от
$5,23 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты с видом на море в Малаге в проекте "Termica Beach"
Малага, Испания
от
$887,107
Жилой квартал Villa Europa 6
Михас, Испания
от
$1,72 млн
Жилой квартал The Meadows
Михас, Испания
от
$729,234
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Emare TheVila
Эстепона, Испания
от
$16,04 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Меблированные квартиры с видом на море в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада
Многоквартирный жилой дом Меблированные квартиры с видом на море в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада
Многоквартирный жилой дом Меблированные квартиры с видом на море в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада
Многоквартирный жилой дом Меблированные квартиры с видом на море в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада
Многоквартирный жилой дом Меблированные квартиры с видом на море в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Меблированные квартиры с видом на море в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада
Многоквартирный жилой дом Меблированные квартиры с видом на море в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада
Пилар-де-ла-Орадада, Испания
от
$427,825
Год сдачи 2027
Квартиры с 2 спальнями и видом на море в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада Миль-Пальмерас на юге побережья Коста-Бланка — популярное место с прекрасными песчаными пляжами, средиземноморским климатом и ярким образом жизни. Здесь много ресторанов, пляжных баров, спортивных объектов и живописных набережных, …
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Pozos Dulces 29
Жилой квартал Pozos Dulces 29
Жилой квартал Pozos Dulces 29
Жилой квартал Pozos Dulces 29
Жилой квартал Pozos Dulces 29
Показать все Жилой квартал Pozos Dulces 29
Жилой квартал Pozos Dulces 29
Малага, Испания
от
$420,930
A unique opportunity to live in an exclusive historic building in the heart of the historic centre. With only six flats, this property stands out for its elegant design and cosy atmosphere. Each flat has large windows overlooking the central courtyard and French balconies that fill the space…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Etherna Homes Phase II
Жилой квартал Etherna Homes Phase II
Жилой квартал Etherna Homes Phase II
Жилой квартал Etherna Homes Phase II
Жилой квартал Etherna Homes Phase II
Показать все Жилой квартал Etherna Homes Phase II
Жилой квартал Etherna Homes Phase II
Эстепона, Испания
от
$306,028
Exclusive residential complex composed of 144 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed in six low-rise buildings. Its avant-garde and modern design integrates perfectly with the natural surroundings, offering its residents spectacular views of the Bay of Estepona and the Valle Romano golf…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации