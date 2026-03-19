Жилой квартал Pernet Villas

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With a privileged location between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, near the prestigious Guadalmina urbanisation, in Monte Biarritz, it is an oasis of refinement in the heart of the Costa del Sol.
Designed with timeless elegance and a deep respect for their natural surroundings, these villas showcase impeccable architecture that blends harmoniously into the landscape. Enjoy the tranquility of El Campanario just minutes from the vibrant energy of Marbella and Puerto Banús.
Surrounded by world-class golf courses and close to the unspoiled beaches of Casasola and Atalaya, these villas offer the perfect balance between nature, leisure, and sophistication. From exclusive beach clubs and fine dining restaurants to direct access to Málaga and Gibraltar airports (less than 50 minutes away), all the elements of a high-end Mediterranean lifestyle are within easy reach.
With a privileged location between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, near the prestigious Guadalmina urbanisation, it is an oasis of refinement in the heart of the Costa del Sol.
Designed with timeless elegance and a deep respect for their natural surroundings, these villas showcase impeccable architecture that blends harmoniously into the landscape. Enjoy the tranquility of El Campanario just minutes from the vibrant energy of Marbella and Puerto Banús. Surrounded by world-class golf courses and close to the unspoiled beaches of Casasola and Atalaya, these villas offer the perfect balance between nature, leisure, and sophistication.
From exclusive beach clubs and fine dining restaurants to direct access to Málaga and Gibraltar airports (less than 50 minutes away), all the elements of a high-end Mediterranean lifestyle are within easy reach.
Местонахождение на карте
Эстепона, Испания
Образование
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг
Калькулятор ипотеки
Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
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