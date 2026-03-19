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Жилой квартал Villa Evania de la Reserva

San Roque, Испания
от
$4,43 млн
;
9
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ID: 39507
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In CRM: 1180391905
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Город
    San Roque

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English English
This villa is located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Southern Europe, where privacy, security, and close contact with nature come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by expansive green spaces, with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the rolling landscape of world-class golf courses, this location offers a sophisticated and tranquil lifestyle, deeply connected to its surroundings. Its proximity to prestigious golf clubs, polo facilities, a beach club, and high-end lifestyle amenities makes La Reserva a truly unique destination for those seeking excellence and discretion. This property is situated on a 3,050 m² lot, with 562 m² of built space distributed over two floors, featuring a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. The villa stands out for its architecture, defined by the interplay of volumes and the combination of materials, creating a strong and distinctive identity. Its contemporary lines adapt to the terrain, creating different levels and outdoor spaces that enrich the home and reinforce its presence in the landscape. Every element has been designed to provide depth, rhythm, and a clear architectural character. The home’s interiors reflect the same architectural language, with open spaces arranged in a fluid and natural way.

Местонахождение на карте

San Roque, Испания
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Villa Evania de la Reserva
San Roque, Испания
от
$4,43 млн
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