  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Casares
  4. Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4

Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4

Casares, Испания
от
$5,46 млн
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 39236
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 951771285
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Casares

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Nestled within the enclave of Finca Cortesin resort, this villa exudes the charm of Ibiza-style residences. The white structure, adorned with traditional Mediterranean stones, creates a captivating atmosphere for ultimate enjoyment. Set on a generous plot, the property boasts meticulously manicured gardens, adorned with swaying palm trees and vibrant floral bushes. A stunning pool beckons for a refreshing dip, while the covered terrace provides a delightful space for al-fresco dining and a relaxing oasis. Spanning across two floors, the villa offers direct garden access from the ground level. The inviting ground floor encompasses a spacious living, dining and kitchen area, adorned with high ceilings and abundant windows that bathe the space in natural light. The modern kitchen comes fully equipped with top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances. Two guest rooms, with direct access to the garden, are thoughtfully located on the ground floor. The upper level of the villa is dedicated to the remaining bedrooms, each boasting its own private bathroom. The walkway connecting the rooms offers a picturesque view of the living area, creating an interior balcony-like experience. The property boasts sweeping vistas of the golf course and surrounding mountain range, providing an idyllic backdrop that radiates tranquility and serenity. The property also has a private driveway for parking convenience within the plot. With its coveted location within the Finca Cortesin resort, this villa is an ideal haven for families or those seeking to embrace the luxurious Mediterranean lifestyle in all its splendor.

Местонахождение на карте

Casares, Испания
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Vesta Mare
Manilva, Испания
от
$494,878
Жилой квартал Veridian II
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$1,11 млн
Жилой квартал Metropolitan Homes
Малага, Испания
от
$369,736
Жилой квартал Villa Zen
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,26 млн
Жилой квартал Las Mesas Infinity Homes
Эстепона, Испания
от
$671,213
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4
Casares, Испания
от
$5,46 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Serenity Hills
Жилой квартал Serenity Hills
Жилой квартал Serenity Hills
Жилой квартал Serenity Hills
Жилой квартал Serenity Hills
Показать все Жилой квартал Serenity Hills
Жилой квартал Serenity Hills
Ricmar, Испания
от
$967,002
Год сдачи 2029
This development of 113 townhouses has been designed with light, privacy and everyday well-being in mind. Situated in an elevated position, the homes enjoy panoramic views of the sea and surrounding mountains, combined with refined architecture and carefully planned interior spaces. Each h…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Bliss Homes
Жилой квартал Bliss Homes
Жилой квартал Bliss Homes
Жилой квартал Bliss Homes
Жилой квартал Bliss Homes
Показать все Жилой квартал Bliss Homes
Жилой квартал Bliss Homes
Casares, Испания
от
$449,372
Residential complex has a total of 134 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms distributed in 9 blocks, whose avant-garde and modern design blends into the adjacent golf course. Its west-southwest orientation provides maximum use of natural light and views that allow you to contemplate the natural…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Moon 64 Residencial
Жилой квартал Moon 64 Residencial
Жилой квартал Moon 64 Residencial
Жилой квартал Moon 64 Residencial
Жилой квартал Moon 64 Residencial
Показать все Жилой квартал Moon 64 Residencial
Жилой квартал Moon 64 Residencial
Manilva, Испания
от
$434,355
An exclusive residential complex with contemporary design, composed of two elegant crescent-shaped architectural volumes, each featuring thirty-two residences distributed across four levels: ground floor, first floor, second floor, and penthouse level. The development offers a total of sixt…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации