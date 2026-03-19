  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Эстепона
  4. Жилой квартал Altezza Suites

Жилой квартал Altezza Suites

Эстепона, Испания
от
$790,667
;
13
Оставить заявку
ID: 38998
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1912291084
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
A stunning development located in Estepona consisting of flats with excellent finishes and amenities. Due to its strategic location, each of the units will boast splendid sea views and luxury finishes to please the most discerning clientele. This new development enjoys an exceptional location in the La Resina area of Estepona, noted for its enchanting sea views and proximity to Puerto Banús, Nueva Andalucía and Estepona town center. This area, in the midst of development, promises significant appreciation in the coming years. Just 10 minutes away is the vibrant town of Estepona, and within easy reach are cosmopolitan Marbella and Puerto Banús, known for their lively international atmosphere. In addition, a variety of renowned golf courses and local amenities are just a 5-minute drive away, along with shopping areas, beach clubs and excellent restaurants. The complex benefits from a privileged hilltop position, with a convenient south and south-west orientation, allowing it to enjoy breathtaking views of the sea and mountainous landscape. The development covers an area of 100 hectares in a tranquil setting, located midway between the countryside and the mountains. Enjoy a carefully selected range of services designed to enhance your lifestyle. Facilities include: two outdoor swimming pools, a gymnasium, a SPA and extensive landscaped gardens. In addition, one of the highest areas also incorporates a golf putting green with spectacular views. All the amenities have been designed with attention to detail, ensuring that residents enjoy the highest standard of living. Keep fit in our state-of-the-art gymnasium, relax in our exclusive spa or soak up the sun in either of the 2 outdoor swimming pools, whilst enjoying the fantastic views. Four vehicular entrances strategically distributed throughout the development will provide access to the underground car park, where each home will have its own allocated parking space. The main entrance will have a 24-hour security checkpoint for added security. An exclusive development of 72 units, spread over seven elegant 3-storey buildings, carefully designed to ensure that all homes enjoy spectacular sea views. This architectural layout not only maximizes the panoramic views but also ensures that each residence receives an abundance of natural light and is enveloped by gentle sea breezes. Beautifully designed 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom homes with exceptional quality finishes and modern aesthetics. Ground floor flats with large private gardens, spaciously laid out middle flats and penthouses with solariums and private swimming pools. All apartments boast Modulnova kitchens. With special attention to detail, emphasis on high quality materials and modern amenities, this community promises an exceptional living experience, perfect for those seeking a superior lifestyle.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Almazara Views Fase 3
Istan, Испания
от
$682,590
Жилой квартал Vangard
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$610,634
Жилой квартал Finca de Jasmine - Sky Villas
Benahavis, Испания
от
$2,73 млн
Жилой квартал Villa Vida - The Fifteen
San Roque, Испания
от
$14,22 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Casares, Испания
от
$698,410
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Altezza Suites
Эстепона, Испания
от
$790,667
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Новые апартаменты в Фуэнхироле, Малага, с террасами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Новые апартаменты в Фуэнхироле, Малага, с террасами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Новые апартаменты в Фуэнхироле, Малага, с террасами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Новые апартаменты в Фуэнхироле, Малага, с террасами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Новые апартаменты в Фуэнхироле, Малага, с террасами
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Новые апартаменты в Фуэнхироле, Малага, с террасами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Новые апартаменты в Фуэнхироле, Малага, с террасами
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$800,866
Год сдачи 2025
Количество этажей 3
Шикарные апартаменты в Фуэнхироле, Малага, с просторными террасами в закрытом комплексе Апартаменты расположены в популярном жилом районе Фуэнхирола на побережье Коста-дель-Соль. Благодаря прекрасному климату, богатой социальной инфраструктуре, оживленной атмосфере и красоте природы, Фуэнхир…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Astra Homes
Жилой квартал Astra Homes
Жилой квартал Astra Homes
Жилой квартал Astra Homes
Жилой квартал Astra Homes
Показать все Жилой квартал Astra Homes
Жилой квартал Astra Homes
Михас, Испания
от
$385,663
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola, this exclusive residential development redefines the concept of home by merging contemporary design, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. With sea views and a wide range of thoughtfully designed spaces, becomes a destination in i…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Nubay
Жилой квартал Nubay
Жилой квартал Nubay
Жилой квартал Nubay
Жилой квартал Nubay
Показать все Жилой квартал Nubay
Жилой квартал Nubay
Manilva, Испания
от
$1,51 млн
New development of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, all with terraces and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea thanks to its privileged beachfront location. In addition, a collection of 5 luxury villas completes this real estate jewel, which stands out for its location next to a protected …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации