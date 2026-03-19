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Жилой квартал Villa Eco Sakura

Эстепона, Испания
от
$1,59 млн
;
14
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ID: 39278
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 561290055
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона

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English English
This exclusive contemporary villa stands out for its sophisticated design, generous spaces, and a carefully planned layout across three levels, created to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and wellbeing. With approximately 257 m² of interior built area, the property perfectly combines living, resting, and leisure spaces, complemented by over 120 m² of terraces that allow you to fully enjoy an outdoor lifestyle. The lower level is dedicated to relaxation and wellness, featuring a stunning spa area with a sauna, relaxation lounge, and a heated indoor pool with a hydromassage area, creating a private resort-style atmosphere. This floor is completed with a versatile room ideal for games or storage, a laundry room, a full bathroom, and an interior patio that brings natural light into the space. The ground floor hosts an impressive open-plan living and dining area of over 50 m², defined by its spaciousness and natural light, seamlessly connected to the outdoor areas. The kitchen is integrated into this space, making it ideal for both everyday living and entertaining. This level also includes a bedroom, a full bathroom, a guest toilet, and an elegant entrance hall. The large covered terraces and outdoor dining area provide direct access to the garden, enhancing the indoor-outdoor living experience. In addition, the property features a spacious garage with capacity for two vehicles. The upper floor is reserved for privacy, featuring an exclusive master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and access to multiple private terraces. These generous outdoor spaces offer various areas for relaxing, sunbathing, or enjoying open views in a privileged setting. The villa offers 2 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a guest toilet, standing out for its modern architecture, versatile spaces, and a layout designed to make the most of every corner. A unique property that combines luxury, design, and wellbeing—ideal for those seeking a distinctive and exclusive home.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Еда и напитки
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Villa Eco Sakura
Эстепона, Испания
от
$1,59 млн
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